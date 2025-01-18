Govt bans import of two ozone depletion substances

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to ban import of two substances, Polyol blended with HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b, which are harmful for the Ozone Layer, from February 1, 2025

At a recent meeting, Commerce Division briefed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (M/s CC&EC) approached the Commerce Division to place a ban on import of Polyol blended with HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b under the Import Policy Order (IPO), in vogue.

It was noted that Pakistan was a signatory of the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the Ozone Layer and that the country was actively working for phasing out of Ozone Depletion Substances (ODS).

In pursuance, the Ministry carried out consultations with MoCC&EC to determine the implications of the said ban and availability of alternative chemicals to cater to the needs of the industrial users. It was also proposed to take up the matter with FBR for assigning a separate Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) code for the proposed products before placing a ban on the same in the IPO, in vogue.

Accordingly, MoCC&EC stated that there would be no implications of the proposed ban on import of Polyol blended with HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b, and that alternative chemicals were already available in the local market. Also FBR had assigned separate PCT codes for the Polyol blended with HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b.

The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination and FBR had concurred with the proposal to protect the national Ozone Layer to fulfil binding international commitment.

The Commerce Division proposed that the following PCT codes along with Commodity Descriptions may be placed in Appendix-A (Banned items) of the Import Policy Order (2022): (i) 3907. 2910 (Polyol blended with HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b); and (ii) 2903.7400 (Chlorodifluoroethanes (HCFC-142,142b)

During the ensuing discussion, the forum was informed that it was the responsibility of the sponsoring Division to conduct stakeholders’ consultation prior to submission of summary to the ECC. It was observed that consultation with Industries & Production (I&P) Division was not done by the Ministry of Climate Change and the ECC was informed that industry was still importing and using one of the substances proposed to be banned in the summary for which a transition needed to be planned by the I&P Division.

The forum endorsed the proposal due to harmful impact of Polyol Blended with HCFC on Ozone Layer. However, the forum emphasised that a formal consultative process between the stakeholders; i.e., Ministry of Industries & Production, Ministry of Climate Change and Ministry of Commerce had to be carried out to transition the process smoothly to avoid any hiccup for the local industry.

The forum asked the Ministry of Climate Change to take lead in consultations with the Ministry of Industry and submit the outcome to the Ministry of Commerce. This process should be completed by January 31, 2025 after which the complete ban would be enforced to import of both substances mentioned in the proposal.

The forum directed to chalk out a smooth phasing out/ transition process of the substances to be banned so that their imports in the pipeline and their substitutes may be arranged accordingly.

After detailed discussion, the ECC approved ban on import of Polyol Blended with HCFC-141B and HCFC -142b” after January 31, 2024 with stipulation that import against LCs opened till January 31, 2025 will not be stopped, and no LC for import of these items shall be opened after January 31,2025.

The ECC directed Ministry of Climate Change to take the lead in consulting the Ministry of Industries and Production and other stakeholders so that Industry should not be taken by surprise and submit a report in this regard through Ministry of Commerce to the ECC.

The ECC further directed the Commerce Division to plan, in collaboration with Ministry of Industries and Production, a smooth transition in the light of proposed amendment in Import Policy Order, 2022.

