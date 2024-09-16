PM reaffirms country’s commitment to ozone layer protection

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the preservation of the ozone layer, marking World Ozone Day.

In his message, the prime minister emphasized the crucial role of global collaboration in addressing ozone depletion and highlighted Pakistan’s significant contributions to international efforts.

Acknowledging the damage caused by human activities, the prime minister expressed concerns over the depletion of the ozone layer, which resulted in the formation of the ozone hole, posing severe risks to life on Earth.

However, he praised the positive impact of global initiatives such as the United Nations Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol, which had facilitated the recovery of the ozone layer.

“Pakistan has been an active participant in these UN agreements,” PM Shehbaz Sharif noted, pointing out that the country ratified the Montreal Protocol in 1992 and has since made considerable progress in phasing out ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

The establishment of the National Ozone Unit (NOU) in 1996 has played a pivotal role in driving these efforts, working in collaboration with customs officials, the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, and other key stakeholders.

He highlighted that Pakistan successfully phased out the first generation of ODS by 2009 and achieved a 50% reduction in HCFCs by 2020.

“The country is on track to meet its target of a 67.5% reduction by 2025, with many industries having already transitioned to ozone-friendly technologies.”

The prime minister also stressed Pakistan’s preparedness for the phase-down of hydro-fluorocarbons (HFCs) under the Kigali Amendment.