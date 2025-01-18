AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created a “Data Governance Office” for registration and action against “ineligible persons” including non-filers across the country after enforcement of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Data Governance Office would ensure implementation of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 and impose restrictions on economic transactions of ineligible persons (non-filers) including purchase of motor vehicles, buying/ selling of immovable properties, sale of securities and ban on opening of new bank accounts.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Friday as per approved Data Governance and Information Security Policy of FBR, Data Governance Office is created under Directorate General of IT & DT with specified posts and Job Description.

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

According to the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, the FBR has introduced concept of “eligible” and “ineligible persons” and imposed restrictions on economic transactions of ineligible persons.

Following creation of Data Governance Office, Chief (Chief Data Management & Governance) would be ensuring implementation of Data Governance Policy and data management and utilisation, including analytics.

Chief (Chief Data Management & Governance) would be engaged in coordination/ Liaison with all wings/ field offices of FBR for the provision of data according to the data governance policy and innovations in data management including the use if AI/ ML.

All requests for information and development of MIS reports from FBR will be routed through Chief (Data Management & Governance).

The Chief (Data Acquisition & Integration) would conduct liaison with third parties for data acquisition and identification of required field of data and ensuring proper integration that could ensure the most efficient utilisation of broadeding the tax base (BTB) and revenue mobilization.

The Chief (Data Acquisition & Integration) would be engaged in monitoring the flow of data into the FBR system and proposing action against non-compliance and disseminating usable data to FBR field formations and ensuring its transparent utilization, notification added.

FBR Chairman has repeatedly admitted that there is widespread under-declaration in income tax returns which does not commensurate with the lifestyle of many persons who buy immovable and movable properties, and who operate current accounts, make investments and carryout businesses without any hindrance.

Income tax amendments under Section 114C, is aimed at restriction on economic transactions done by certain persons without explained sources, limiting expensive lifestyle, investment sources uncles have explained sources, businesses, sole proprietorship, AOP and companies; limiting scope of operations of businesses if they have do not have explained sources of investment.

