Dec FCA: CPPA-G seeks negative adjustment of Rs1.03/unit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published January 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of Rs 1.0353 per unit in FCA for December to refund Rs 8 billion for consumers’ sans lifeline consumers under monthly FCA mechanism.

Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on January 30, 2025 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in December 2024 hydel generation was recorded at 1,778 GWh - 22.80 per cent of percent total generation.

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumer

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 784 GWh in December 2024 which was 10.06 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 17.6664 per unit whereas 124 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 19.1529 per unit (percent). Generation from HSD was zero while just 3 Gwh was generated on RFO at Rs 30.3947 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 960 GWh (12.31 percent) at Rs 13.4084 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,615 GWh (20.70 percent of total generation) at Rs 22.7323 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,065 GWh at Rs 1.6980 per unit (26.48 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 33 GWh at Rs28.0589 per unit. Power generation from baggasse recorded at 101 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

