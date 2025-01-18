AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Pakistan

Ghafoor Haideri elected NA body chairman

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Housing and Works in a meeting held on Friday, unanimously, elected Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA as its chairman.

Anwarul Haq Chaudhary, MNA/Member proposed the name of Moulana Haideri, as chairman of the committee. Accordingly Moulana Haideri was unanimously elected as chairman of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works.

The chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the committee with consensus.

The members while appreciating views of the honourable chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.

Anwarul Haq Chaudhary Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

