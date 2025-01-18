AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Editorials Print 2025-01-18

Implications of rising oil prices

Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 06:29am

EDITORIAL: The hike in local petrol prices, a harsh winter pushing global oil demand higher and new US sanctions on Russia and Iran tightening crucial supplies are set to combine to add another layer of distress for Pakistan’s households and businesses alike.

The ripple effect, which is sure to come, threatens to derail the country’s efforts to stabilise under an IMF bailout programme, possibly confounding the central bank’s measures to stimulate growth by easing interest rates.

The international oil market finds itself at a critical juncture, shaped by a complex interplay of supply dynamics and international diplomacy.

US sanctions – the Biden administration’s goodbye gift to the global economy – are expected to constrict supply, which, coupled with recovering demand in key economies, is now expected to exert upward pressure on prices.

While it is too early to predict the extent of this impact, the possibility of a steep rise in oil prices cannot be dismissed.

Historically, fluctuations in international oil prices have had a disproportionate impact on Pakistan’s economy.

Energy imports account for a significant portion of the country’s import bill, and any upward adjustment in global oil prices immediately translates into higher domestic fuel costs.

The recent hike in petrol and diesel prices is a direct reflection of this dynamic, signaling a trend that could continue if sanctions further tighten supply.

For a nation that has just grappled with years of historic inflation, such a scenario would exacerbate the already tenuous economic environment.

The implications of expensive oil are far-reaching, of course. It threatens to reignite inflation, undoing the central bank’s recent efforts to ease monetary policy.

After maintaining high interest rates to combat inflation, the dovish turn was aimed at kick-starting economic activity.

An inflationary surge driven by rising oil prices could force a policy reversal, reigniting the vicious cycle of high rates and subdued growth.

On the fiscal front, higher oil prices would widen the trade deficit, adding pressure on already strained foreign exchange reserves.

This, in turn, would complicate negotiations with the IMF, whose bailout programme is contingent on Pakistan maintaining a delicate balance between fiscal prudence and economic reforms.

The government’s ability to meet revenue targets while cushioning the public from the full impact of rising prices will be severely tested.

For the public, the consequences are immediate and harsh. Rising petrol prices increase the cost of transportation and logistics, leading to a cascading effect on the prices of essential goods.

For a population already grappling with the erosion of purchasing power, this adds another layer of hardship.

Public angst is palpable, and the government’s ability to navigate this period without further alienating its citizens will hinge on the effectiveness of its economic management.

However, it is not all doom and gloom just yet. Global oil markets, while sensitive to sanctions and supply disruptions, remain influenced by a host of factors, including demand trends, alternative energy adoption, and the strategic release of reserves by major economies.

It is possible that the impact of sanctions could be mitigated by these countervailing forces, preventing a steep and sustained rise in prices.

Yet, such optimism must be tempered with caution, as the situation remains fluid.

What is clear, however, is that Pakistan’s economic policymakers must prepare for turbulence.

Diversifying energy imports, investing in alternative energy sources, and enhancing domestic production capabilities are long-term imperatives.

In the short term, targeted relief measures for the most vulnerable segments of the population could mitigate some of the pain inflicted by rising costs.

The intersection of domestic challenges and global uncertainties places Pakistan at a critical crossroads.

The recent petrol price hike serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in an import-dependent economy. The stakes are high, and the margin for error is very small.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF petrol prices Oil prices global economy

