Opinion Print 2025-01-18

‘Tackling unemployment’

Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Tackling unemployment” carried by the newspaper yesterday. That the criticality of unemployment challenge cannot be overemphasized is a fact.

The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying that “A skilled workforce is key to lifting millions out of poverty, reducing income inequality, and fostering a sense of empowerment among the youth.

It is also an investment in the future, ensuring that Pakistan can compete in a rapidly evolving global economy. Job creation is essential, as the PM pointed out, yet it must be accompanied by efforts to enhance the employability of the workforce.”

In my view, however, growing unemployment in the country is promoting human smuggling on an unprecedented scale.

The dangerous surge in the number of drowning cases of Pakistanis in particular on the high seas in recent months or years speak volumes about the lack of employment opportunities in the country, although the government has stepped up its efforts against human smugglers in recent weeks and months.

It is plausibly argued that it is a woeful lack of employment opportunities, and growing pessimism about the future of the country that has been pushing young Pakistanis to use dangerous and illegal migration as means to a better life.

In a way, our successive governments are responsible for deaths of the Pakistanis on the high seas.

It is increasingly clear that protracted economic slowdown in the country has been exacting its toll, including increase in joblessness, for quite some time.

According to the IMF, for example, ‘’unemployment is highly dependent on economic activity; in fact, growth and unemployment can be thought as two sides of the same coin.’’ Therefore, the government must pull its socks up without any further loss of time.

Shirin Hidayatullah (Islamabad)

