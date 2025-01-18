Transforming Karachi’s waterfront: TPL Properties unveils ‘The Mangrove’ project

KARACHI: Karachi is set to witness a major transformation along its waterfront as TPL Properties unveils “The Mangrove,” an ambitious project poised to redefine the city’s skyline.

Backed by TPL REIT Fund I and developed by TPL Developments in collaboration with internationally renowned architectural firm SSH, “The Mangrove” will seamlessly integrate residential, commercial, and retail spaces IN Korangi Creek. This visionary project aims to set a new benchmark for urban living in Pakistan’s financial hub, blending modernity with sustainability.

Addressing the curtain raiser ceremony held on Thursday night at a local hotel, Ali Jameel CEO TPL Corp Ltd said spanning over 15 million square feet, “The Mangrove” is strategically designed to overlook the serene mangroves, seamlessly blending the beauty of nature with modern convenience.

The Three-tier gated community is situated in the strategic area of Korangi Creek, Karachi, ensuring connectivity to the vibrant communities of DHA and Korangi. The project site sits between the National Industrial Park to the North and a dense area of mangrove to the West, he informed.

He said that with its focus on harmony between nature and modernity, TPL Properties aspires to create a legacy that resonates with the aspirations of the city’s diverse population.

“The development at ‘The Mangroves’ includes an IT Park, offices, and a hospitality zone, integrating state-of-the-art facilities and modern office spaces within a nurturing environment. This area is designed to foster innovation and collaboration among businesses,” Jameel added.

He said TPL Properties is committed to incorporating eco-friendly elements throughout the development, ensuring that “The Mangrove” contributes positively to the environment while enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

On the occasion, Syed Jamal Baquar, CEO TPL REIT Management company shared the journey of the TPL Properties and informed that TPLP established in 2007 and completed the first commercial project, Centre point, in 2013 and later this project was acquired by a leading bank in 2021 to serve as its head office.

Subsequently in 2021, TPL REIT Management Company (TPL RMC), a subsidiary of TPLP, launched Pakistan’s first Shariah-compliant Development Impact Hybrid REIT Fund, TPL REIT Fund I, he added.

He informed that this fund includes three real estate development assets with a built-up area of 13 million square feet, being constructed by TPL Developments, the development arm of TPL Properties.

Meticulously designed residential units at ‘The Mangroves’ are crafted to meet the diverse needs of modern families, ensuring a luxurious lifestyle. Whether people can choose from a range of up to 4-bedroom modern units to grand, and, opulent penthouses, every corner blend elegance and practicality.

At The Mangrove, sustainable living meets modern elegance. With the discovery of a thriving community, experience urban living at its best. Key community features include, the lagoon, boardwalk, mangrove biodiversity park, sports facilities, community center, and mosque.

On commercial side, the co-working spaces and office facilities combine functionality and elegance tailored to meet the needs of modern professionals; while signifying a vibrant retail blend with shopping areas, cafes and communal spaces, the mangroves community is perfect for a relaxed outdoor atmosphere.

Additionally, the Retail Zone features cutting-edge shops and dining options, presenting a dynamic mix of cafés and restaurants. This vibrant commercial hub aims to cater to the needs of the community while enhancing the overall lifestyle experience. This innovative project aims to create a vibrant community that offers luxurious living spaces, modern commercial facilities, and an array of retail options.

On the occasion Group Chairman TPL Jameel Yusuf, Rizwan Kari, CEO TPL Developments and leading bankers and esteemed guests from various sectors of society were present to celebrate a transformative vision for urban living in the city. The event served as a platform to showcase the unique features of “The Mangrove,” highlighting its potential to transform Karachi into a model of sustainable urban development.

