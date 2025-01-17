AIRLINK 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.54%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FCCL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.23%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.77%)
FLYNG 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.37%)
HUBC 137.49 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.4%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 221.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.35%)
PACE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.32%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.54%)
PRL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.23%)
PTC 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 106.20 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.88%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.93%)
TRG 67.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Utilities, communication services stocks boost Sri Lanka shares

  • CSE All-Share index settled up 0.26% at 16,257.31
Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 06:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in utilities and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.26% at 16,257.31. It gained 2.1% in the holiday-truncated week.

Sri Lanka will reduce its household power tariffs by 20%, its power regulator said on Friday, in an effort to strengthen the country’s recovery from a severe financial crisis.

On the day, SMB Finance and UB Finance were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 14.3%, each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 198.9 million shares from 158.2 million shares in the previous session.

Broad-based gains lift Sri Lanka shares

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.42 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($18.3 million) from 5.01 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 405.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.23 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Utilities, communication services stocks boost Sri Lanka shares

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stocks rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,400 points

Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

1HFY25 FDI clocks in at $1.3bn, up 20% YoY

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Oil climbs, set for fourth week of gains as US sanctions hit supply

Shakeel and Rizwan fifties revive Pakistan after Seales treble

Los Angeles evacuees told to stay away from home at least another week

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Read more stories