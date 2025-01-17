Gohar confirms ‘secret talks’ with army chief

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough to defuse the rising political temperature in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Thursday confirmed a secret rendezvous with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Talking to the reporters inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi during the hearing of Toshakhana-II case, he said that he and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister met with the COAS in Peshawar.

“We have put all matters before the COAS,” he said, adding that there has also been a positive development from the other side.

Earlier, the special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Thursday completed recording the statements of seven prosecution witnesses.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at the makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, completed recording statements of seven witnesses and summoned two more witnesses to record their testimonies during the next hearing to be held on January 20.

Jail authorities produced Khan before the court.

The court granted an exemption to Bushra Bibi on medical grounds.

Khan’s counsel, advocate Qausain Faisal Mufti and BushraBibi’s counsel completed the cross-examination of the five prosecution witnesses.

The court issued summons for two more witnesses and adjourned the hearing till January 20.

