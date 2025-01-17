AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-17

£190m returned by UK’s National Crime Agency: Tarar questions PTI leadership actions

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar has strongly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its alleged involvement in a massive corruption scandal involving £190 million returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Speaking at a press conference at the state-run PTV Headquarters, Tarar questioned the PTI leadership’s actions, including the handling of the funds, the approval of a mysterious “sealed envelope” during cabinet meetings, and the “unexplained” wealth of PTI’s former chairman.

He claimed the scandal marks an unprecedented instance of public funds being misused by government officials.

The minister asserted that the £190 million, which belonged to the Pakistani people, should have been used for public welfare, including health, education, and infrastructure development.

Instead, he claimed, the funds were diverted to benefit a property tycoon, with PTI’s leadership, including its former chairman, his wife, and Farah Gogi, profiting in the process. Tarar accused the trio of demanding luxury items, such as diamond rings, and constructing a PKR 250 million house in Lahore with funds gained through illicit means.

Tarar also raised questions about the establishment of the Al-Qadir Trust, a charitable organisation managed by the former chairman and his wife. He criticised the lack of transparency and questioned why the trust did not collaborate with neutral and credible institutions like the Edhi Foundation. He claimed the trust served as a cover for corrupt activities, with funds originating from dubious sources.

The minister highlighted the lack of accountability within PTI’s government, accusing them of creating false cases against political opponents while engaging in corruption themselves. He challenged PTI to clarify why the NCA returned the £190 million to the Government of Pakistan if it was not public money and to justify the approval of a sealed envelope in the cabinet, which allegedly facilitated the misappropriation of these funds. He alleged that the funds were used to settle a penalty imposed on the property tycoon instead of being deposited in the national treasury.

Tarar also addressed the economic achievements under the current government, noting improvements such as the resumption of PIA flights to Europe, a reduction in inflation from 38 per cent to 3.9 per cent, and positive assessments by the World Economic Forum. He credited these successes to the collective efforts of the government and key institutions, emphasising that Pakistan’s economic recovery has restored international confidence.

Dismissing rumours of negotiations over the scandal, the minister made it clear that there would be no compromise on corruption. He asserted that accountability would be pursued, and those responsible for misusing public funds would face justice. He urged Shehzad Akbar, a former PTI official involved in the scandal, to return to Pakistan and face legal proceedings rather than issuing statements from abroad. Tarar concluded by affirming the government’s commitment to transparency and justice, assuring the public that the truth behind the scandal would be revealed and that those guilty of corruption would be held accountable.

PTI Attaullah Tarar

