BIEK: students protest against ‘discrepancies’

KARACHI: Hundreds of students affected by alleged discrepancies in results issued by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) staged a massive protest outside the board’s office on Thursday.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards, voiced their anger and frustration, labelling the situation as “educational apartheid” and holding the PPP’s Sindh government responsible for the injustice.

Addressing the protest, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief, Monem Zafar Khan lashed out at the Sindh government, accusing the Chief Minister and his cabinet of depriving Karachi students of their rightful academic recognition.

He highlighted that several students, who had scored over 80 percent marks in their matriculation exams, were either marked absent in one paper or unfairly categorized as failed or barely passing in their intermediate results.

He pointed out that similar mismanagement occurred last year, leading to a charge sheet against a deputy controller of examinations. However, the individual in question did not cooperate with the investigation committee and was declared an absconder. Despite this, the Sindh government later promoted her to the position of controller of examinations, further eroding trust in the system.

Zafar also criticized the government’s handling of university admissions and entrance exams, including the MDCAT, claiming that Karachi’s students are being systematically marginalized.

He called for an overhaul of the 12-member committee established to address the issues with intermediate results. According to him, the committee, comprising education department employees, lacks representation from independent educationists and key stakeholders, raising doubts about its impartiality and effectiveness.

Issuing a 48-hour ultimatum, the JI leader demanded the reconstitution of the committee with credible educationists. He warned that if the issue remains unresolved, JI, in consultation with affected students, will announce a future course of action, which may include protests outside the Chief Minister’s House or the Governor’s House.

“The ongoing educational apartheid in Karachi is unacceptable, and we will not back down until justice is served,” Zafar asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025