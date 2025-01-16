AIRLINK 204.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.33%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
FLYNG 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.78%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.78%)
OGDC 219.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-0.98%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.24%)
PRL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.46%)
SEARL 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
SYM 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.74%)
TELE 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6%)
BR100 12,034 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 36,740 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,226 Decreased By -270 (-0.24%)
KSE30 35,905 Decreased By -98 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn hovers near 13-month high as drought grips Argentina

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 12:38pm

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures eased on Thursday, but remained close to a 13-month high on the US government tightening its supply outlook and hot and dry weather damaging crops in Argentina.

Soybean futures fell sharply as the market braced for record production from top producer Brazil and a rally in Chicago soyoil futures lost momentum. Wheat dipped amid lacklustre demand.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.3% at $4.77-1/2 a bushel to 0536 GMT after reaching $4.80 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest since December 2023.

The market is still digesting the US Department of Agriculture lowering its estimates for 2024 US corn and soybean production and ending stocks.

Hot and dry weather threaten production in Argentina, the world’s third-biggest corn exporter.

The Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday trimmed its 2024-25 harvest forecast to 48 million metric tons from 50-51 million tons.

Heavy rain forecast for Argentina over the weekend should bring some respite, but dry conditions could return later this month, Commodity Weather Group said.

Commodity funds expanded their net long position in CBOT corn for a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, traders said.

Corn, soybeans steady near multi-month highs

“Last Friday’s shape-shifter numbers from the USDA continue to buoy prices and there are enough weather issues on the agenda to keep crop estimates in question,” said independent analyst Tobin Gorey.

“The bullishness that a lot of people had about corn is being validated.”

Meanwhile, CBOT soybeans fell 1% to $10.32 a bushel and wheat slipped 0.6% to $5.43-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans reached $10.64, their highest since October 2024, on Tuesday, helped by the USDA’s supply downgrades and a rally in soyoil triggered by potential change in US biofuel policy.

But CBOT soyoil dropped 1% on Thursday, breaking eight consecutive sessions of gains.

Speculators hold net short positions in both soybeans and wheat on the CBOT.

Wheat Corn soybean Chicago corn

Comments

200 characters

Corn hovers near 13-month high as drought grips Argentina

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories