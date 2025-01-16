AIRLINK 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.39%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
FLYNG 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.97%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.56%)
OGDC 220.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.8%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.29%)
PRL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.58%)
SEARL 102.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.84%)
SYM 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TRG 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.93%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6%)
BR100 12,041 Increased By 7.3 (0.06%)
BR30 36,761 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.04%)
KSE100 114,269 Decreased By -226.4 (-0.2%)
KSE30 35,923 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.22%)
Markets

Indian shares open higher after US inflation relief

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 11:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking other Asian peers, after underlying US inflation softened in December, raising hopes for further easing by the Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.53% at 23,340.3 points as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex added 0.58% to 77,146.82.

All the 13 major sectors advanced at the open. The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps rose about 1.3% each. Other Asian markets rose on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 1.3%.

Wall Street equities ended higher overnight, while US Treasury yields eased after data on Wednesday showed that US core inflation rose less than expected last month, increasing the likelihood of more rate cuts by the Fed.

Indian equity benchmarks end higher, led by financials, metals

Lower US rates will make emerging markets, such as India, more attractive for foreign investment.

After the US consumer price inflation data, traders are now pricing in two Fed rate reductions in 2025, compared to one after strong labour market figures last week, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

