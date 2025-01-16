Nutrition’s COI report: Birth of low-weight, premature babies creating hidden crisis

KARACHI: The birth of low-weight and premature babies is creating a hidden but significant health crisis in Pakistan, contributing to staggering economic losses estimated at $7.1 billion annually — 1.9% of the Gross National Income (GNI), according to Nutrition International’s Cost of Inaction (COI) report.

Prematurity, a leading cause of low birth weight, continues to challenge the healthcare system, placing newborns at risk of life-long developmental issues and costing the nation critical human capital and

productivity.

In Pakistan, 22% of newborns are classified as having low birth weight (weighing less than 2,500 grams). The country ranks second in South Asia and fourth globally for the prevalence of this condition.

Each year, approximately 1.4 million new cases of low birth weight are reported, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive interventions to address prematurity and maternal health.

“The long-term consequences of low birth weight are profound, leading to diminished cognitive function, increased school dropouts, and reduced work productivity,” said Dr. Shabina Raza, Country Director for Nutrition International. “Investing in maternal and newborn nutrition is essential to breaking this cycle and building a healthier, more productive society.”

Dr. Shabina emphasized the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration, stating, “We need strong partnerships between public and private sectors to implement sustainable solutions that ensure every mother and child has access to the nutrition and healthcare they need.”

The NI report outlines that low birth weight often results from premature births or complications during pregnancy, including early labor induction or caesarean sections due to medical reasons, multiple pregnancies, and maternal infections. Chronic health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes also contribute to premature deliveries.

Each case of low birth weight is associated with the loss of approximately 10 IQ points, leading to long-term developmental deficits. The COI report further estimates that 14 million IQ points are lost annually in Pakistan due to low birth weight, alongside 73,000 neonatal deaths.

Dr. Sadia Ahsan Pal, a leading maternal health expert, highlighted the need for targeted public health strategies to reduce prematurity and ensure safe delivery practices.

“Strengthening maternal healthcare services and promoting antenatal care are key to addressing prematurity. We must also address underlying factors like malnutrition, infections, and anemia among pregnant women to reduce risks for newborns,” she stressed.

The financial impact of low birth weight births goes beyond immediate healthcare costs. Long-term productivity losses due to cognitive impairments and reduced schooling years significantly hamper Pakistan’s economic development.

Nutrition International’s report estimates that low birth weight alone contributes to a $7.1 billion annual economic loss. These losses are compounded by additional costs linked to related conditions such as stunting and anemia, which collectively bring the total economic burden of under-nutrition to $17 billion annually.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) has set a target to reduce the prevalence of low birth weight by 30% by 2025. However, the absence of baseline data from Pakistan for 2012 complicates tracking progress.

Despite these challenges, health experts stress the need for immediate action to improve maternal nutrition, strengthen healthcare systems, and promote safe childbirth practices.

Efforts to reduce low birth weight births must include access to micronutrient supplementation, better management of maternal health conditions, and community-based awareness programs about maternal and newborn care.

The COI report calls for targeted policy interventions, improved public awareness, and expanded public-private partnerships to reverse the growing crisis of prematurity and low birth weight.

“The future of our nation depends on the health and well-being of its youngest citizens,” Dr. Sadia concluded. “Addressing prematurity and improving maternal care are fundamental to building a stronger, more resilient Pakistan.”

