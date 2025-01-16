AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-16

Meeting of newly-appointed Sindh govt spokespersons held

Press Release Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

KARACHI: A key meeting of the newly appointed spokespersons of the Sindh government was held here under the chairmanship of Senior Minister for Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting discussed issues related to enhancing the provincial government’s communication strategy and effectively addressing public concerns.

The meeting was attended by Ganhor Khan Isran, Heer Soho, Nadir Nabil Gabol, Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani, Buland Khan Junejo, Seemta Afzal Syed, Syed Tahseen Abidi, Syeda Aqraba Fatima, and Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon.

The meeting comprehensively discussed strategies for effective publicity of the government’s narrative, promotion of media relations and public welfare projects by the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that being a government spokesperson is a huge responsibility, the Sindh government has entrusted you with this responsibility; the government wants the people to be fully aware of the government’s projects for the people.

He said that we should ensure that the people are well informed about the government’s efforts and programs; we should ensure that people have access to positive information and end their frustrations.

Memon said that under the visionary leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, public service is the commitment of the Sindh government. He said the Pakistan People’s Party has always prioritized the welfare of the people.

He said that our spokespersons play an important role in combating misinformation and highlighting our achievements, all government spokespersons should work as a coordinated team for the development initiatives and policies of the Sindh government.

He said that along with public communication, we also have to focus on social media, and work together with each other. He said transparency and effective communication are important to maintain trust with the people of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sharjeel Inam Memon

Comments

200 characters

Meeting of newly-appointed Sindh govt spokespersons held

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories