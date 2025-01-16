Meeting of newly-appointed Sindh govt spokespersons held

KARACHI: A key meeting of the newly appointed spokespersons of the Sindh government was held here under the chairmanship of Senior Minister for Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting discussed issues related to enhancing the provincial government’s communication strategy and effectively addressing public concerns.

The meeting was attended by Ganhor Khan Isran, Heer Soho, Nadir Nabil Gabol, Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani, Buland Khan Junejo, Seemta Afzal Syed, Syed Tahseen Abidi, Syeda Aqraba Fatima, and Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon.

The meeting comprehensively discussed strategies for effective publicity of the government’s narrative, promotion of media relations and public welfare projects by the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that being a government spokesperson is a huge responsibility, the Sindh government has entrusted you with this responsibility; the government wants the people to be fully aware of the government’s projects for the people.

He said that we should ensure that the people are well informed about the government’s efforts and programs; we should ensure that people have access to positive information and end their frustrations.

Memon said that under the visionary leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, public service is the commitment of the Sindh government. He said the Pakistan People’s Party has always prioritized the welfare of the people.

He said that our spokespersons play an important role in combating misinformation and highlighting our achievements, all government spokespersons should work as a coordinated team for the development initiatives and policies of the Sindh government.

He said that along with public communication, we also have to focus on social media, and work together with each other. He said transparency and effective communication are important to maintain trust with the people of Sindh.

