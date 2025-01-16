23 terrorists of banned outfits held across Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 23 terrorists belonging to banned organizations during operations in different areas of Punjab. 7 extremely dangerous terrorists of Fitna-ul-Khawarij arrested from Lahore along with explosives and a map of an important educational institution.

According to sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 200 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 200 suspects were questioned and 23 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists included Abdul Razaq, Muhammad Ismail, Wajahat Ali, Yousuf Raza, Nazrullah, Abu Bakr, Tariq, Naseem Zaban, Shahid, etc. He added the terrorists are affiliated with Fitna Khawarij and other organizations.

He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Jhelum, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Faisalabad.

Explosives 15491 grams, detonators 4, safety fuse wire 74 feet, IED bombs 4, pamphlets of banned organisation 75, magazine and 36110 rupees cash had been recovered from the possession of terrorists

The spokesperson said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Lahore and other cities. He added that 21 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out.

He said that during the current week, 9,471 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 217508 people were checked, 1033 suspects were arrested, 946 FIRs were registered and 593 recoveries were made. The CTD Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025