Gohar expresses cautious optimism over prospects of govt-PTI talks

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee will submit its demands in writing to the government team on Thursday (today), said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters outside the district court following the hearing of PTI’s criminal complaint against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his key cabinet ministers over the crackdown on the party’s protest march on November 26, he said that the third round of talks between PTI and government teams will be held on Thursday.

“We will present our demands in writing during the next meeting and if the government sits with sincerity and seriousness all issues can be resolved,”

he said.

He said that the release of political prisoners is necessary for the sake of democracy and political stability. “I hope the talks will conclude soon, and we will hear some good news,” he said.

Earlier, the PTI chairman appeared before the Sessions Judge Azam Khan in connection with PTI’s criminal complaint along with his counsel Khurram Khosa.

The PTI in its complaint says at least 12 of its supporters were killed and another 38 were injured on November 26, while 139 of its supporters are missing.

The PTI counsel told the court that two more injured of November 26 died, therefore, their name be included in the list of PTI’s martyrs. We will submit postmortem reports and other relevant documents before the court, he said.

The defence counsel requested the court the next hearing of the case be fixed after January 25. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 29.

