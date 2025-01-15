Broad-based gains lift Sri Lanka shares

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday - the first session of a holiday-truncated week - aided by gains across all sectors except healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 1.42% at 16,152.35.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Digital Mobility Solutions Lanka were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 25% and 17.67%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 172.7 million shares from 141 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares snap six-week gaining streak

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.44 billion Sri Lankan rupees (~$15 million) from 3.72 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 422.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.33 billion rupees, the data showed.

The Sri Lankan stock market was closed Jan. 13-14 for holidays.