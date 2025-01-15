AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Broad-based gains lift Sri Lanka shares

  • CSE All-Share index settled up 1.42% at 16,152.35
Published 15 Jan, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday - the first session of a holiday-truncated week - aided by gains across all sectors except healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 1.42% at 16,152.35.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Digital Mobility Solutions Lanka were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 25% and 17.67%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 172.7 million shares from 141 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares snap six-week gaining streak

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.44 billion Sri Lankan rupees (~$15 million) from 3.72 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 422.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.33 billion rupees, the data showed.

The Sri Lankan stock market was closed Jan. 13-14 for holidays.

