Jan 15, 2025
Markets

Russia offers to provide LNG, crude oil to Vietnam

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 03:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HANOI: Russia is willing to help develop Vietnam’s nuclear power sector and provide it with crude oil and LNG, the two countries said on Wednesday.

Vietnam and Russia also agreed to continue to facilitate oil and gas projects on each others’ continental shelves, according to a joint statement, which came during a visit to Hanoi by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russia on Tuesday signed an agreement on nuclear energy and several cooperation deals with Vietnam, which is aiming to restart its nuclear energy programme having suspended it for years.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday said he wants the country’s first nuclear power plant to be built by 2030.

Russia’s Rosatom had previously been chosen to develop Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant in the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Officials said Vietnam has also discussed small, modern nuclear reactors with a number of countries including South Korea, Canada and others.

Vietnam remains one of Russia’s closest partners in Asia, ties developed during the Soviet era, and their cooperation has been focusing on energy and weapon supplies.

Oil jumps on expected hit to China and India’s Russian supplies

Communist-run Vietnam maintains close relations with Moscow, Washington and Beijing.

“The two sides acknowledged Russia’s provision of oil and liquefied natural gas and processed products to Vietnam, and the development of new power projects, including renewable energy projects,” the statement said.

