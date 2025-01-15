AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.35%)
BOP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
HUBC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.13%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.61%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.53%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.11%)
SEARL 104.97 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.65%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SSGC 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (4.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
BR100 12,106 Increased By 66.9 (0.56%)
BR30 37,054 Increased By 365.1 (1%)
KSE100 115,389 Increased By 584.6 (0.51%)
KSE30 36,223 Increased By 120.2 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, miners lead Australian shares higher; local jobs data eyed

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 10:42am

Banks and miners helped Australian shares higher on Wednesday, while investors awaited the local employment data due a day later for cues on the domestic central bank’s rate cut path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,249.4 points by 2346 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday.

The domestic employment data, due on Thursday, is one of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) favoured measures to decide on interest rates.

Australia’s jobless rate had posted a shock decline in November 2024 to an eight-month low, suggesting an evidently more resilient labour market.

A more-than-expected decline in the unemployment rate again for December could further pare back bets of an RBA rate cut in February.

Investors are currently pricing in a 73% chance of a rate cut at the RBA’s Feb. 18 meeting, the RBA watch tool showed.

Local banks, which benefit from higher-for-longer rates, led the blue-chip index higher, rising 0.5%.

The “Big Four” banks advanced between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Heavyweight miners rose 0.5% on stronger iron ore prices due to lower shipments by key producers and top consumer China’s robust steel exports.

Mining majors Rio Tinto and Fortescue moved 0.3% and 1.3% higher respectively, while BHP posted a 0.3% decline.

Banks, pharmaceuticals drag Australian shares lower

Real estate stocks also added to the gains on the ASX 200 benchmark, posting a 0.9% rise.

LendLease and Mirvac rose 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks were the biggest percentage gainers on the benchmark, rising 1.3% on the back of higher bullion prices post a weaker US inflation print.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources gained 2.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.2% higher to 12,904.49 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks, miners lead Australian shares higher; local jobs data eyed

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

Read more stories