No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to fostering amicable ties with Afghanistan while pointing out concerns over the presence of “fitna al-khawarij” within Afghan territory and their involvement in cross-border terrorism.

The army chief also assured that no large-scale military operations are underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or any other region of Pakistan.

According to military’s media wing –the ISPR, COAS Gen Munir held an important meeting with political leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar to discuss the region’s security challenges and the collective efforts needed to combat terrorism. During the meeting, General Munir emphasised that the country’s policy is solely focused on Pakistan’s stability and sovereignty.

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for friendly relations with Afghanistan, its neighbouring brotherly Islamic country. However, he pointed out that Pakistan’s concerns with Afghanistan stem from the presence of “fitna al-khawarij” on Afghan soil and their involvement in cross-border terrorist activities. He stressed that these differences would persist until Afghanistan effectively addresses the issue.

The army chief clarified that no large-scale military operations are being conducted in KP or any other part of Pakistan. Instead, security forces are carrying out targeted, intelligence-based operations to counter specific threats.

Highlighting the Quranic principle against spreading mischief, he called for collective unity in eradicating terrorism.

He stated that unity among all political and societal segments is crucial and that working together would lead to rapid improvement in the situation.

General Munir acknowledged that mistakes have been made in the past but stressed the importance of recognising and learning from them. He condemned false narratives aimed at creating divisions between the armed forces and the public, attributing such propaganda to foreign agendas. He also emphasised the urgent need for swift and effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), which has the consensus of all political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

