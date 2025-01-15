Ehsaas Naujawan Programme: KP govt launches interest-free loans

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government formally launched the distribution of interest-free loans under Ehsaas Naujawan Programme (ENP) to empower through providing employment opportunities to them.

A ceremony to distribute loan cheques was held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest.

Provincial cabinet members, including Syed Fakhar Jahan, Brigadier Muhammad Sajjad (retd), Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, and Muzammil Aslam, along with officials from the Department of Youth Affairs and selected beneficiaries of the programme also attended the event

The Ehsaas Nojawan Programme is a flagship initiative under the ambrella of Ihsas Initiatives of the provincial government aimed at economically empowering the young lot of the province by providing them with interest-free loans to start their own businesses.

This three-year programme, launched with an initial budget of Rs3 billion, has an allocation of Rs1.1 billion in the current fiscal year.

This programme consists of two components. The first component of the programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Bank of Khyber, through which interest-free loans are being provided. Under this component, clusters of three to five individuals aged 18 to 35 are eligible for loans ranging from PKR 1 million to PKR 5 million.

A flexible repayment schedule spanning eight years has been designed, with the first 20 months as a grace period during which no repayments are required.

The second phase, in collaboration with Akhuwat Microfinance Bank, has a budget of PKR 2 billion. This phase offers interest-free loans between PKR 100,000 and PKR 500,000 to individuals aged 18 to 40 for small-scale business ventures. Special quotas have been reserved for women and persons with disabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that three more programmes under the Ehsaas initiative—Ehsaas Apna Ghar Programme, Ehsaas Rozgar Programme, and Ehsaas Hunar Programme—will also be launched very soon with a combined allocation of PKR 15 billion in the current budget.

The chief minister emphasized that the Ehsaas Nojawan Programme is a critical step toward financial independence for the youth, aligning with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founding chairman. The initiative aims to encourage young people not only to create employment opportunities for themselves but also to generate jobs for others.

He urged the youth to prioritize entrepreneurship over seeking employment, highlighting the immense potential for growth in business ventures. The provincial government, he assured, is committed to providing full support to young individuals with innovative business ideas.

Concluding his address, Gandapur stressed the importance of hard work and integrity, stating, “Honesty is the best strategy, and there is no substitute for hard work.”

