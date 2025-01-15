AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-15

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 163,115 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,422 tonnes of import cargo and 32,693 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 130,422 comprised of 57,773 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,883 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,575 tonnes of Di Ammonium Phosphate & 48,191 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 32,693 comprised of 32,083 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 610 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 06 ships namely, Addison, V Noble, Ken Orchid, Interasia Amplify, Draftdodger & Chris Grat berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Star Greenwhich, Yateeka, Apl Antwerp, Cscl Neptune, Annita & Wawasan Topaz sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Adventure, Haj Mohammad, Korea Chemi and Nymph Thetis are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 134,836 tonnes, comprising 114,138 tonnes imports cargo and 20,698 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,110 Containers (45 TEUs Imports &1,065 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 27 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them eight ships,Maersk Saratoga, Fenja Bulker, Dulce Diva, Centurion Buyo, Maritime Kelly Anne, Kaisa-1, Al-Thakhira and Britain Bay scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Cement, Steel Coil, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, MW-1&2, LCT, EVTL, PGPCL and PQEPT respectively on Tuesday 14th January, while four more container ships, MSC Positano, X-Press Kohima, X-Press Anglesey and CMA CGM Don Pascuale are due arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday January 15, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories