Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 163,115 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,422 tonnes of import cargo and 32,693 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 130,422 comprised of 57,773 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,883 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,575 tonnes of Di Ammonium Phosphate & 48,191 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 32,693 comprised of 32,083 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 610 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 06 ships namely, Addison, V Noble, Ken Orchid, Interasia Amplify, Draftdodger & Chris Grat berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Star Greenwhich, Yateeka, Apl Antwerp, Cscl Neptune, Annita & Wawasan Topaz sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Adventure, Haj Mohammad, Korea Chemi and Nymph Thetis are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 134,836 tonnes, comprising 114,138 tonnes imports cargo and 20,698 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,110 Containers (45 TEUs Imports &1,065 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 27 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them eight ships,Maersk Saratoga, Fenja Bulker, Dulce Diva, Centurion Buyo, Maritime Kelly Anne, Kaisa-1, Al-Thakhira and Britain Bay scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Cement, Steel Coil, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, MW-1&2, LCT, EVTL, PGPCL and PQEPT respectively on Tuesday 14th January, while four more container ships, MSC Positano, X-Press Kohima, X-Press Anglesey and CMA CGM Don Pascuale are due arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday January 15, 2025.

