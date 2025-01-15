AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

Sindh Assembly rejects two resolutions of opposition

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday rejected opposition resolutions on forming a commission to enhance educational standards and investigating alleged corruption in the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

During the private members’ day, the house however adopted a resolution by MQM’s legislator Fouzia Hameed, proposing the establishment of an autism centre and training facility for the disease.

MQM’s Muhammad Rashid Khan presented a resolution concerning alleged irregularities in SPSC. Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia Ul Hasan Lanjar opposed the resolution, stating that the issue had been extensively discussed and measures are being implemented under court directives. The resolution was subsequently rejected.

Similarly, MQM’s Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui tabled a resolution to establish a commission to improve educational standards in the province. Lanjar opposed the move, arguing that the Sindh Education Policy Commission already exists, rendering the proposal redundant. Eventually treasury voted to block the resolution.

In reply to MQM’s Fouzia Hameed demand, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho highlighted the importance of addressing autism, emphasising that the resolution will bring hope to affected children and families.

She said that rehabilitation centres for autistic children will be set up in every district and noted the need for more clinical psychologists in Sindh.

Dr Azra added that the province’s largest autism centre is located near Civil Hospital Karachi. She underlined the importance of identifying autism spectrum disorders and providing vocational training to affected children.

During the question hour, Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Tariq Talpur faced criticism for unsatisfactory responses. Opposition Leader, Ali Khurshidi expressed frustration, pointing out that the PPP has been in power for 16 years. He questioned what holds up the progress on developmental projects.

Talpur briefed the assembly on various initiatives by the Social Welfare Department, including sewing and embroidery centres and beautician courses that are now offered free of charge. He also detailed the department’s oversight of NGOs and measures taken against illegal activities.

MQM’s Taha Ahmed Khan challenged the minister to name five projects the government could take pride in, while MQM’s Dr Abdul Basit complained about delays in receiving requested documents as chairman of the department’s standing committee.

Ali Khurshidi criticised the Sindh government for failing to utilize budget allocations effectively. He sarcastically questioned whether the BJP was previously in power, referencing the minister’s lack of awareness about prior developments.

The session, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Naveed Anthony, also decided to hold a two-hour debate on unannounced electricity load-shedding in Sindh on Friday.

