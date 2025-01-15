‘AI implementation plan’ discussed threadbare

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Tuesday, held a meeting of the National AI Taskforce to discuss the AI Implementation Roadmap that has been meticulously devised through the collaborative efforts of the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI).

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting. Top government officials, industry leaders, and experts participated in the meeting. This strategic initiative is designed to enhance productivity, drive innovation, and ensure the country’s competitiveness in the global arena.

The minister said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation is expected to accelerate economic growth, foster innovation, create new job opportunities, and improve efficiency across sectors such as judiciary, healthcare, manufacturing, education, energy, climate change, and defense.

He emphasised the critical importance of AI in driving Pakistan’s economic growth and global competitiveness. He commended NCAI for its leadership in establishing a robust AI ecosystem within the country, breaking down silos, and integrating AI technologies across multiple sectors. He recognised NCAI’s pivotal role in leveraging its expertise, existing centres, and the collective capabilities of industry partners to advance AI development in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the Uraan Pakistan initiative launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which aims to leverage AI for export growth, sustainable development, and advancing the 5Es-enhancing exports, accelerating digital transformation, implementing sustainable practices, developing efficient energy solutions, and promoting social justice. He emphasised that AI is central to Pakistan’s future competitiveness on the global stage, and swift action is needed to capitalise on the opportunities AI presents.

Based on the input and recommendations of the taskforce, the team presented a comprehensive AI Implementation Plan to guide the nation’s adoption of AI across various sectors. The plan emphasises AI education and skill development, introducing programmes to promote AI literacy from the school to university levels, alongside vocational training initiatives and scholarships. The taskforce has also outlined strategies to accelerate AI research and development through the establishment of Technology Parks and increased funding for AI innovation. This approach will create a thriving AI ecosystem that ensures Pakistan remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

A central component of the plan is the establishment of the National AI Office, which will be led by NCAI. This office will serve as the core authority for AI governance, policymaking, and regulation, overseeing all AI projects to ensure alignment with national objectives and international best practices. Additionally, AI liaison offices will be established in key regions to facilitate localised implementation, addressing the specific needs of each area.

The taskforce has outlined a clear, actionable roadmap, with immediate milestones. As part of the first phase, the ministry will facilitate the creation of a detailed three-month action plan, including the organization of 12 sector-specific workshops. These workshops will bring together government officials, industry leaders, and representatives from academia and civil society to discuss AI integration into each sector, evaluate existing infrastructure, and develop strategies to address challenges in AI adoption. The workshops will focus on sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, law, energy, and climate change.

The minister emphasised the need for immediate action, stressing that the workshops and action plans must be completed within the next three months to ensure the swift integration of AI across the country. The Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT), along with provincial governments, will provide critical infrastructure and technical support to enable these initiatives.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration across government bodies and private sectors. He called for a holistic approach to AI integration that not only advances technological development but also considers the social, ethical, and environmental impacts of AI. AI will play a transformative role in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, law, and governance, improving efficiency, streamlining processes, and enhancing service delivery.

In the coming months, the taskforce will engage in global partnerships to facilitate knowledge exchange and align Pakistan’s AI policies with international best practices. The creation of AI tech parks will support startups and innovations, fostering the commercialisation of AI solutions.

Iqbal stressed that the transition from planning to execution is critical for success. He called for regular updates and progress reviews to ensure the country stays on course to meet its AI objectives. The immediate focus will be on developing a solid AI infrastructure, cultivating a skilled workforce, and deploying AI-driven solutions across essential sectors to create measurable impact.

Pakistan’s commitment to AI integration is poised to unlock significant economic opportunities, strengthen global partnerships, and position the country as a leader in AI innovation. By leveraging AI across a wide range of industries, Pakistan aims to not only transform its economy but also enhance governance, improve public service delivery, and promote sustainable national development in line with the Uraan Pakistan initiative’s vision for a smarter, more equitable, and sustainable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025