Gold prices down sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices met with a sizeable fall on Monday, reflecting the global downward trend, traders said.

Down by Rs1,300 and Rs1,286, value of the precious metal reached Rs279,300 per tola and Rs239,455 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

International bullion value dropped by $15, reaching $2,675 per ounce while silver was trading at $30 per ounce.

Local silver prices held firm at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association said. Open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

