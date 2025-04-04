AIRLINK 174.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.59%)
Markets

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Published 04 Apr, 2025

BEIJING: China’s finance ministry said on Friday it will impose additional tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10 as a countermeasure to sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The development comes after Trump on Wednesday ignited a potentially ruinous trade war as he slapped sweeping 10% tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh additional levies on key trading partners.

Trump reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called “nations that treat us badly,” including 34% on goods from superpower rival China, 20% on the European Union and 24% on Japan.

Trump’s tariffs triggered immediate anger, with US ally Australia blasting them as “unwarranted” and Italy calling them “wrong,” while other countries have already vowed retaliation.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump said.

