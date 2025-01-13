Imran won’t be able to escape punishment in pound 190m case: Vawda

KARACHI: Former federal minister and Senator Faisal Vawda has said that Imran Khan will not escape punishment in the 190 million pound case.

Speaking to the media at Karachi Press Club on Sunday, Senator Faisal Vawda stated that PTI leaders were involved in conspiracies against Imran Khan and wished to keep the founder in jail.

He said propaganda had been spread that backdoor negotiations were taking place with Imran Khan and that the PTI founder’s wife was leading the negotiations.

The former federal minister added that he had advised the PTI founder against the 190 million pound issue, saying it should not have been done. Imran Khan had signed, and now no one will take responsibility for it. “The crime was committed four and a half years ago, and I had warned Imran Khan at that time.”

Faisal Vawda stated that PTI’s attempts at hooliganism and protests had proven futile. He repeatedly told the PTI founder that his associates wanted not only to imprison him but also to have him killed.

He added that the propaganda about foreign pressure had now ceased.

He emphasized that the PTI founder will definitely face punishment in the 190 million pound case, calling it an “open and shut” case.

“On January 20, PTI will gain nothing but disappointment,” he said, adding that there was neither foreign pressure nor backdoor negotiations happening.

The former federal minister further clarified that being popular does not mean being above the law. He expressed strong support for negotiations, stating that the beauty of democracy lies in dialogue, and there should be no dishonesty in negotiations. He claimed that PTI members are enjoying the negotiations while the founder of PTI will not receive any executive orders.

Vawda concluded by stating that PTI’s negotiations had given legal grounds to the “Form 47 government.”