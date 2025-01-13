AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

Harassment of ex-wife: Punjab Bar Council suspends licence of lawyer

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Bar Council has taken disciplinary action against an advocate of High Court for his alleged involvement in harassment of his former wife on social media.

The Punjab Bar Council has suspended the license of an advocate of the High Court, pending further investigation and possible cancellation of license. This decision comes after allegations of harassment against the advocate’s ex-wife through social media platforms, including Facebook posts.

The matter has been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and possible legal action. Additionally, the Punjab Bar Council’s Disciplinary Committee will review the case to determine whether the advocate’s license should be permanently cancelled.

This action demonstrates the Punjab Bar Council’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professional conduct and ethics among its members. The Council will not tolerate any form of harassment or misconduct and will take swift and decisive action against any member found to be in violation of these standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FIA harassment Punjab Bar Council

