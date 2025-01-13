Growing pollution, dust increase diseases in megacity

KARACHI: Dusty roads and streets, particularly the under-construction University Road, are raising air pollution levels in the megacity, causing lung and heart diseases among citizens.

Thousands of students travelling on the University of Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology, and other educational institutions situated on the University Road are badly hit.

Inordinate delay in construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project haunts commuters. The service roads and nearby streets of the University Road are also in dilapidated condition. There are also many dilapidated roads and streets in other parts of the megacity, which causes dust and smoke clouds in the air.