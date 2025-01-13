AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-13

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his resolve to host the upcoming Champions Trophy in a big way.

“PCB is ready to make the Champions Trophy a memorable event,” Naqvi said during a surprise visit to Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

During his visit, PCB Chairman reviewed progress on construction work. He also inspected the finishing work of the main building. He directed the officials concerned to complete finishing work as early as possible. He also directed that drainage work should also be completed within the stipulated time. He expressed satisfaction over progress on the project.

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

“Insha Allah, Gaddafi Stadium, equipped with modern facilities, will be completed this month, Naqvi said, adding: “The reconstruction work of the stadium for the Champions Trophy tournament is in full swing.”

He said new chairs and new LED lights are being installed for cricket fans who will also be able to enjoy a laser light show along with the match. He said the installation of new score boards is also in progress.

Moreover, a delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the Gaddafi Stadium, to evaluate the venue’s readiness for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March.

The delegation, which included ICC officials, broadcasters and logistics experts, inspected a range of facilities at the stadium from media boxes to dressing rooms and spectator enclosures.

Usman Wahla, Director of PCB’s International Cricket gave the ICC team with an update on the ongoing enhancements at Gaddafi Stadium. These upgrades are projected to be finalized within the month, ensuring the venue meets international standards.

Gaddafi Stadium is set to host a minimum of four matches during the Champions Trophy, including the crucial second semi-final scheduled for March 5. The tournament, featuring eight teams split into two groups, will unfold across three venues in Pakistan and Dubai, promising thrilling encounters throughout.

The event kicks off with a clash between the host nation, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, igniting the tournament with fierce competition. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as fans eagerly await the much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, which will take place on February 23 in Dubai.

Prior to visiting Lahore, the ICC delegation also visited the National Bank Stadium in Karachi to assess its readiness. The six-member team conducted a thorough review, ensuring all necessary preparations are firmly in place for the fixture-packed schedule ahead.

For the Champions Trophy, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh are in Group-A while Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia are placed in Group-B

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB Gaddafi Stadium Champions Trophy Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories