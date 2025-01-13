PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his resolve to host the upcoming Champions Trophy in a big way.

“PCB is ready to make the Champions Trophy a memorable event,” Naqvi said during a surprise visit to Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

During his visit, PCB Chairman reviewed progress on construction work. He also inspected the finishing work of the main building. He directed the officials concerned to complete finishing work as early as possible. He also directed that drainage work should also be completed within the stipulated time. He expressed satisfaction over progress on the project.

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

“Insha Allah, Gaddafi Stadium, equipped with modern facilities, will be completed this month, Naqvi said, adding: “The reconstruction work of the stadium for the Champions Trophy tournament is in full swing.”

He said new chairs and new LED lights are being installed for cricket fans who will also be able to enjoy a laser light show along with the match. He said the installation of new score boards is also in progress.

Moreover, a delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the Gaddafi Stadium, to evaluate the venue’s readiness for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March.

The delegation, which included ICC officials, broadcasters and logistics experts, inspected a range of facilities at the stadium from media boxes to dressing rooms and spectator enclosures.

Usman Wahla, Director of PCB’s International Cricket gave the ICC team with an update on the ongoing enhancements at Gaddafi Stadium. These upgrades are projected to be finalized within the month, ensuring the venue meets international standards.

Gaddafi Stadium is set to host a minimum of four matches during the Champions Trophy, including the crucial second semi-final scheduled for March 5. The tournament, featuring eight teams split into two groups, will unfold across three venues in Pakistan and Dubai, promising thrilling encounters throughout.

The event kicks off with a clash between the host nation, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, igniting the tournament with fierce competition. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as fans eagerly await the much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, which will take place on February 23 in Dubai.

Prior to visiting Lahore, the ICC delegation also visited the National Bank Stadium in Karachi to assess its readiness. The six-member team conducted a thorough review, ensuring all necessary preparations are firmly in place for the fixture-packed schedule ahead.

For the Champions Trophy, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh are in Group-A while Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia are placed in Group-B

