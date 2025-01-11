PRA to expand single sales tax return

LAHORE: In a bid to facilitate taxpayers, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has taken a significant step to expand the scope of Single Sales Tax Return.

The authority has organized a workshop for representatives of the banking sector, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other sectors to inform them about the facility of submitting sales tax returns through the Single Sales Tax portal.

The PRA has extended the Single Sales Tax Return facility to the oil and gas sector, microfinance banks, insurance, and banking sectors. This move is expected to simplify tax filing by consolidating multiple returns into a single online submission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025