AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-11

PRA to expand single sales tax return

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

LAHORE: In a bid to facilitate taxpayers, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has taken a significant step to expand the scope of Single Sales Tax Return.

The authority has organized a workshop for representatives of the banking sector, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other sectors to inform them about the facility of submitting sales tax returns through the Single Sales Tax portal.

The PRA has extended the Single Sales Tax Return facility to the oil and gas sector, microfinance banks, insurance, and banking sectors. This move is expected to simplify tax filing by consolidating multiple returns into a single online submission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR PRA Punjab Revenue Authority Sales Tax banking sectors Single Sales Tax Return

Comments

200 characters

PRA to expand single sales tax return

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories