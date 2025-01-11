AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-01-11

Revenue monitoring: Dashboard to be developed for transparency

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is developing a state-of-the-art dashboard to enhance transparency and efficiency in revenue monitoring; this dashboard will provide comprehensive details of federal and provincial revenues collected under the department, along with detailed statistics on motor vehicles across Punjab.

According to the department, categorised revenue data based on vehicle types will also be a key dashboard feature. Additionally, the system will reflect the impact of reforms introduced in the tax system, offering actionable insights for further improvements. The initiative aims to assess the new system’s effectiveness by comparing data from old and new registrations. It will serve as a guide for introducing additional reforms in the taxation process.

In this connection, Excise and Taxation Punjab Director General Umar Sher Chattha chaired a meeting to review the proposed dashboard. Excise and Taxation IT Director Muhammad Saleem, Enforcement and Audit Director Qamar-ul-Hassan and the PITB Managing Director attended the meeting. On this occasion, the PITB team provided a detailed briefing on the proposed dashboard and shared recommendations to ensure its alignment with the department’s operational needs.

He instructed the IT team to include property tax data alongside token tax and vehicle registration fees within the dashboard. He further emphasised the importance of presenting federal and provincial collections separately to simplify comparative analysis.

The Enforcement Director proposed showcasing field operation revenues on the dashboard to make it an effective tool for operational monitoring. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing field operations for vehicle registration and token tax collection. Under the guidance of Secretary Masood Mukhtar and DG Umar Sher Chattha, operations have been underway across Punjab since January 1, targeting key regions including Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Gujrat and Region D. These efforts have resulted in the recovery of millions in token taxes.

The meeting was told that strict action has been taken against unregistered vehicles, with thousands of fake number plates confiscated. In a recent operation at over 35 checkpoints, 10,355 vehicles were inspected. Of these, 310 were unregistered, 548 were using fake number plates, and 1,027 were token tax defaulters, resulting in an on-the-spot recovery of Rs12.5 million.

Umar Sher Chattha appealed to citizens to fulfil their legal obligations by paying taxes and avoiding the use of fake number plates. He clarified that these operations are not intended to inconvenience vehicle owners but to promote compliance and accountability. In the next phase, stricter measures will be implemented, including impounding unregistered vehicles and increasing penalties for delayed token tax payments, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PITB tax system Umar Sher Chattha Punjab Excise and Taxation Department

Comments

200 characters

Revenue monitoring: Dashboard to be developed for transparency

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories