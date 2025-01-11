SAFA Conference: SAMIULLAH SIDDIQUI, FCA Council Member & Chairman, Organizing Committee SAFA Conference

TEXT: I am honored to welcome you to the SAFA Conference 2025, proudly hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in Karachi. This year’s theme, “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities,” reflects the region's commitment to harnessing its vast potential while addressing pressing challenges.

As Chairman of the Organizing Committee, I have had the privilege of working alongside distinguished professionals and South Asian leaders to design a conference that promises impactful dialogue and actionable strategies. This significant event unites policymakers, economic experts, and industry leaders to examine critical issues shaping South Asia’s economic trajectory, including policy reforms, trade facilitation, renewable energy advancements, and the integration of digital technologies in accountancy.

The SAFA Conference serves as a dynamic platform to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and build pathways for sustainable regional growth. By tackling key barriers and enhancing cooperation among South Asian nations, we aim to drive transformative progress that benefits the region collectively.

I extend my sincere appreciation to the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and ICAP for their invaluable support in organizing this esteemed gathering. I also acknowledge the efforts of the distinguished speakers, participants, and contributors whose involvement has made this event possible.

Let us seize this opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, innovate solutions, and strengthen regional partnerships as we collectively envision a brighter economic future for South Asia. I look forward to welcoming you to Karachi and to the insightful exchanges that will define the SAFA Conference 2025.

