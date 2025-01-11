AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-01-11

SAFA Conference: SAMIULLAH SIDDIQUI, FCA Council Member & Chairman, Organizing Committee SAFA Conference

Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

TEXT: I am honored to welcome you to the SAFA Conference 2025, proudly hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in Karachi. This year’s theme, “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities,” reflects the region's commitment to harnessing its vast potential while addressing pressing challenges.

As Chairman of the Organizing Committee, I have had the privilege of working alongside distinguished professionals and South Asian leaders to design a conference that promises impactful dialogue and actionable strategies. This significant event unites policymakers, economic experts, and industry leaders to examine critical issues shaping South Asia’s economic trajectory, including policy reforms, trade facilitation, renewable energy advancements, and the integration of digital technologies in accountancy.

The SAFA Conference serves as a dynamic platform to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and build pathways for sustainable regional growth. By tackling key barriers and enhancing cooperation among South Asian nations, we aim to drive transformative progress that benefits the region collectively.

I extend my sincere appreciation to the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and ICAP for their invaluable support in organizing this esteemed gathering. I also acknowledge the efforts of the distinguished speakers, participants, and contributors whose involvement has made this event possible.

Let us seize this opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, innovate solutions, and strengthen regional partnerships as we collectively envision a brighter economic future for South Asia. I look forward to welcoming you to Karachi and to the insightful exchanges that will define the SAFA Conference 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ICAP SAFA CONFERENCE

Comments

200 characters

SAFA Conference: SAMIULLAH SIDDIQUI, FCA Council Member & Chairman, Organizing Committee SAFA Conference

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories