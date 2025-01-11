AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

SAFA Conference: MUHAMMAD AURANGZAIB Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Pakistan

Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

TEXT: I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for organizing the landmark conference titled “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities”. This prestigious event being held in Karachi on January 10 and 11, 2025, highlights the critical need for regional collaboration to address the changing economic dynamics of South Asia.

The chosen theme aptly reflects the region’s immense potential, compared with the complex challenges it faces. As one of the world’s most dynamic and populous regions, South Asia now stands at crossroads where timely policy reforms, effective governance, and strategic collaboration can transform its economic narrative. This conference serves as a platform to convene policymakers, industry leaders, and thought pioneers to exchange insights and chart a path towards sustainable growth.

Key discussions on trade barriers, adapting to digital transformation of accounting services and exploring renewable energy are critical to unlocking South Asia’s economic potential while ensuring a prosperous future.

The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering regional cooperation and creating an enabling environment for sustainable economic and financial development. I sincerely hope that this conference will yield actionable insights and forge alliances that will empower South Asia to navigate its challenges.

My deep appreciation goes to ICAP and SAFA and all member organizations for their tireless efforts in promoting professional excellence, transparency, and governance across the region. I extend my best wishes to the organizers, Mr. Farrukh Rehman President ICAP, Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, President SAFA, Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Council Member ICAP and speakers for a highly productive and intellectually stimulating event. May this conference be a catalyst for progress, innovation, and prosperity in South Asia.

