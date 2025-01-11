AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-11

Punjab leading all provinces in good governance: Azma

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz will treat political dwarfs and semi-crazy politicians along with animals.

“Those who cannot compete in performance want to compete in verbal abuse. Surprisingly, the children of those involved in the business of fake spiritualism will criticise Maryam Nawaz,” Azma said, adding: “Punjab is leading all provinces in good governance, merit, and performance. Maryam Nawaz is spending Punjab’s money on the people of Punjab.”

Responding to Barrister Saif’s statement, Azma further clarified that Maryam Nawaz is not spending Punjab’s money to attack on federal. Maryam Nawaz’s performance over the past few months is an example for other provinces, she said.

The Information Minister added that work is happening in Punjab and is visible. Those who have been in power for many years are jealous of Maryam Nawaz’s performance. One party has been in power in one province for 16 years, and another for 12 years, she added. Maryam Nawaz is using the province’s resources to provide scholarships, green tractors, and livestock cards to the people. When asked about the performance of these two, they begin playing the victimization and personal attack cards, Azma said.

Maryam Nawaz Azma Bokhari

