PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam and Ivanka

“I hear The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has refused the Nawaz Sharif formula.”

“Negotiations appear to be stalled but…”

“That’s not the formula I was referring to.”

“Oh well unlike Zardari sahib, Nawaz Sharif is not into power-sharing and need I add that is a trait that his daughter Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) has inherited.”

“And that is where there is a visible departure from the second most famous First Daughter in the world – Ivanka Trump.”

“There are some other points of departure – Ivanka’s husband is…”

“Hey NMN is at a time period in her marriage that is at least fifteen years more than Ivanka’s so not comparable.”

“Hmmm so apples and oranges I guess, but there are similarities. Both inherited large sums…”

“Wealth that Ivanka increased by actually working first as a model then in her dad’s hotels I think, and she has or had her own company at one time while NMN…”

“Stop it! Find similarities: the two have three children each.”

“True, anyway, the Nawaz Sharif formula that I was referring to was the LTC deal.”

“The Sharifs are not into digital currencies, hard cash…”

“What do you mean?”

“LTC is Litecoin isn’t it, and at present 28574.49.rupees is equal to one Litecoin.”

“No, no, by LTC I meant Leave The Country.”

“Yep, that has been rejected by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, so perhaps the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhis (GPS) formula may be more successful.”

“I don’t think his two sons are going to agree to a marriage with….with female offspring of the Sharifs or the…”

“Shut up, the GPS formula is getting the prosecution branch, under the control of the government of the day, to withdraw all objections and not to pursue the case of assets beyond known means of income. I mean, GPS got off scot-free twice from the courts and…”

“Hey two things first of all Toshakhana 1 and 2 and who knows perhaps it may be followed by 3 and 4 is about known sources of income and, two, your counterpart Samdhi has to be in power to ensure that the prosecutors do a miaow.”

“Do a miaow?”

“Lie down for a belly scratch.”

“Right, so the first time around GPS had to do a stint in jail, but the second time he just slunk away from the country, which as you said is not acceptable to…”

“Right, but to get out of jail card the first time required writing a 42-page affidavit against his counterpart samdhi?”

“Right, and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has The Third Wife who many believe is responsible for….”

“OK, but GPS’s counterpart samdhi was not his spiritual guide while The Third Wife…”

“Correct, but my point is if the counterpart samdhi can forgive, why can’t a wife who is also the spiritual guide.”

“Makes sense.”

