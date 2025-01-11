AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-11

PTI will move global rights bodies against violation of rights: IK

Fazal Sher Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Friday, said that his party will approach International Human Rights Organisations (IHRO) to raise concerns about human rights violations inflicted on his party workers and leaders in the country.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Aleema Khan quoted Khan as saying that the PTI had already filed petitions in both the high court and the Supreme Court, as well as in the constitutional court, addressing the ongoing human rights violations. However, she added, no court in the country was willing to hear their petitions. As a result, they had no choice but to turn to international bodies.

“We will now move to international organisations, as Pakistan is a signatory to the United Nations (UN), the Commonwealth, and various human rights conventions,” Aleema Khan stated, quoting her brother.

She revealed that Imran Khan was deeply concerned after learning about the case of Sami Wazir, who had been released from a military court after suffering alleged severe torture, rendering him unconscious and unable to move. This has prompted Khan to make the decision to move international organisations, she said.

Aleema Khan also shared that she had been receiving threats to stop conveying Imran Khan’s message to the nation, with threats of releasing videos created using artificial intelligence (AI) if she did not stop conveying Khan’s messages.

She said that she was told, “You are alone, what can you do against us?” To which she said, she told them that the “entire Pakistan stands with us.”

Earlier, a special court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, till January 14 after the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of another prosecution witness.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail expressed anger over the absence of Bushra Bibi and her lawyer in the hearing.

The court summoned more witnesses after the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of the prosecution witness Deputy Director Coordination Muhammad Ahad.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court.

Khan’s counsel advocate Qausain Faisal Mufti conducted a cross-examination of the witness. The court summoned prosecution witnesses including Muhammad Shafqat, Qaiser, Umer Siddque, Mohsin and Fahim for recording their statements during the next hearing to be held on January 14.

