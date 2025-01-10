AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-4.14%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.62%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.3%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
PIBTL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.72%)
PRL 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
SEARL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 11,721 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 35,442 Increased By 83 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,073 Increased By 434.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,576 Increased By 117.9 (0.33%)
Australian shares flat as miners offset losses in banks

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 10:52am

Australian shares were flat on Friday, as heavyweight mining stocks offset losses in financials, while investors perused the weaker-than-expected domestic retail sales data that raised bets on a rate cut as early as next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index traded at around 8,329.3 points by 2342 GMT.

The benchmark is on track to record 1% weekly gain in its second rise in three weeks.

Retail sales saw the biggest increase in 10 months in November 2024 as Black Friday discounting drew cost-conscious shoppers, but the rise missed forecasts suggesting the boost poses no impediment to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting rates at its February meeting.

Australian shares snap 5-day winning run; Fed minutes raise rate cut concerns

Mining stocks, which occupy nearly a quarter of the resource-heavy bourse, advanced 0.9% after iron ore prices rebounded on Thursday aided by top consumer China’s latest stimulus measures.

The sub-index is poised to finish a third straight week in the green.

Sector majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained 1.2%, 1.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Heavily-weighted financials, which have long benefited from higher-for-longer rates, dropped marginally, with two of the ‘Big Four’ banks in the red.

The sub-index is, however, set to end the week 2% higher. Energy stocks eased on the day despite higher crude prices but are set to log three consecutive weeks of gains.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy traded flat and Santos slipped 0.1%.

Gold miners logged four straight days of gains and are set for their best week since Nov. 18, 2024, with sub-index majors Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining adding 1% each.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index edged marginally higher to 12,961.01 points. The benchmark, however, is set for a second consecutive week of losses, shedding 0.8% this week.

Australian shares

