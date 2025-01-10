Australian shares flat as miners offset losses in banks

Australian shares were flat on Friday, as heavyweight mining stocks offset losses in financials, while investors perused the weaker-than-expected domestic retail sales data that raised bets on a rate cut as early as next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index traded at around 8,329.3 points by 2342 GMT.

The benchmark is on track to record 1% weekly gain in its second rise in three weeks.

Retail sales saw the biggest increase in 10 months in November 2024 as Black Friday discounting drew cost-conscious shoppers, but the rise missed forecasts suggesting the boost poses no impediment to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting rates at its February meeting.

Mining stocks, which occupy nearly a quarter of the resource-heavy bourse, advanced 0.9% after iron ore prices rebounded on Thursday aided by top consumer China’s latest stimulus measures.

The sub-index is poised to finish a third straight week in the green.

Sector majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained 1.2%, 1.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Heavily-weighted financials, which have long benefited from higher-for-longer rates, dropped marginally, with two of the ‘Big Four’ banks in the red.

The sub-index is, however, set to end the week 2% higher. Energy stocks eased on the day despite higher crude prices but are set to log three consecutive weeks of gains.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy traded flat and Santos slipped 0.1%.

Gold miners logged four straight days of gains and are set for their best week since Nov. 18, 2024, with sub-index majors Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining adding 1% each.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index edged marginally higher to 12,961.01 points. The benchmark, however, is set for a second consecutive week of losses, shedding 0.8% this week.