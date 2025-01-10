AIRLINK 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-3.89%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.76%)
FFL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
HUBC 126.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.75%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.60 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.56%)
PRL 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.56%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
TELE 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
TRG 64.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,919 Increased By 281 (0.25%)
KSE30 35,526 Increased By 67.8 (0.19%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla launches revamped Model Y in China, seeking to fend off rivals

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:11am

SHANGHAI: Tesla, launched a revamped version of the Model Y, its best-selling car, in China on Friday, hoping that upgraded features such as heated seats and a better acoustics system will help it regain market share taken by rivals such as Xiaomi.

The new Model Y is priced from 263,500 yuan ($35,900), 5.4% more expensive than the previous version in China, Tesla’s second-largest market, the U.S. automaker said on its Weibo social media account.

Tesla plans six-seat Model Y, production slated for 2025 in China, sources say

Tesla first launched the Model Y in 2020 and it became the world’s best-selling model in 2023.

The aging model, however, lost some sales momentum last year, hurt by competition from Chinese rivals in China while in other markets demand for electric vehicles has weakened.

It plans to launch a six-seat variant of the Model Y later this year, sources have previously said.

Details about Tesla’s plans for the revamped Model Y in other markets were not immediately available.

China Xiaomi Model Y Tesla's

Comments

200 characters

Tesla launches revamped Model Y in China, seeking to fend off rivals

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Read more stories