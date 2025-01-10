The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARCCCI) takes strong exception to the misrepresentation of its stance in a letter to the editor titled “SAARC: India is part of the problem; it is unwilling to become a solution” by Matiur Rahman. The letter references a statement allegedly made by an office bearer of SAARC CCI during a SAARC CCI event. The SAARC CCI categorically has stated that these remarks do not reflect the position, sentiments, or official stance of our organization. SAARC CCI remains committed to its founding principles of impartiality, regionalism, and fostering regional economic cooperation among all member states.

The organization consistently advocates for dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect to promote shared prosperity across the region and SAARC CCI strongly disassociate itself from any divisive or unilateral positions suggested by the aforementioned letter. SAARC CCI is deeply concerned about the potential harm caused to the reputation of SAARC CCI by the misquotation of its views. Such inaccuracies can mislead the public and undermine the credibility of the institution. SAARC CCI also calls upon media outlets to exercise due diligence in verifying and corroborating information before attributing it to credible institutions.

SAARC CCI Secretariat

SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SAARC CCI)

