AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Indian shares fall on worries over likely slowdown in earnings

MUMBAI: Indian shares dropped on Thursday, with heavyweight HDFC Bank leading the decline, as anxiety over a likely...
Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

MUMBAI: Indian shares dropped on Thursday, with heavyweight HDFC Bank

leading the decline, as anxiety over a likely moderation in third-quarter corporate earnings sapped investor confidence.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.69% to 23,526.5, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.68% to 77,620.21.

The broader, more domestically-focussed smallcaps and midcaps dropped 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

India’s blue-chip indexes have lost about 2% so far this week, while the smallcaps and midcaps have fallen 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively, on worries over a slowdown in earnings and sustained foreign outflows.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold Indian shares in five of the six sessions so far in January, aggregating to net outflows of 119.32 billion rupees ($1.4 billion).

Recent business updates from two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp and consumer firm Dabur India have not inspired confidence that earnings will improve from the previous quarter, the worst quarterly performance in four years for Indian firms.

“Concerns of continued moderation in earnings growth in December quarter is keeping markets on tenterhooks,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

“The results season will act as a litmus test for domestic equities, especially the small and midcaps, where earnings delivery will be mandatory to justify the valuations,” Solanki said.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors declined on the day.

High-weightage financials shed 0.9%, dragged down by a 1.6% fall in HDFC Bank - the heaviest stock on the benchmarks.

Top IT firm Tata Consultancy Services is due to release its results after the closing bell. TCS fell 1.7%, dragging the IT index 1.2% lower.

