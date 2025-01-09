AIRLINK 209.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.56%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
FCCL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.55%)
FLYNG 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
HUBC 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
OGDC 214.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (0.89%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 185.25 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.21%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
SEARL 98.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.97%)
TELE 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,838 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.24%)
BR30 35,894 Increased By 197.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 114,020 Decreased By -128.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,875 Decreased By -77.4 (-0.22%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls as investors book profits, chip-related shares weigh

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 11:03am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as investors sold stocks to book profits from a recent rally, with chip-related shares dragging on the index the most.

The Nikkei had fallen 0.76% to 39,678.93 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was down 0.77% to 2,748.70.

“The Nikkei has risen to a level that prompted investors to sell stocks to secure profits,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“Investors need new market moving-cues to believe that the Nikkei will rise further, and that would be the domestic corporate outlook,” he said.

Japan’s Nikkei share average crossed 40,000 to hit a five-month high of 40,398.23 on Dec. 27, but has failed to breach that level since then.

Chip-related shares led the declines on Thursday, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest falling 1.54% and 0.86%, respectively. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group slipped 0.64% and Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing declined 0.25%.

“With the US markets being closed later in the day, investors were cautious and the index was hovering near the bottom end of the recent trading range,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

The US stock markets will be closed on Thursday for a national day of mourning to mark the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

All but four of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the shipping sector losing 4.87% to become the worst performer.

Japan’s Nikkei rises more than 2% as chip-related shares rally

Kawasaki Kisen fell 6% and Nippon Yusen lost 4.82%, becoming the worst performers on the Nikkei.

Drug maker Chugai Pharmaceutical rose 3.35% to become the top performer on the Nikkei. Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 26% rose and 70% fell, with 3% trading flat.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls as investors book profits, chip-related shares weigh

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Read more stories