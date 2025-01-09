AIRLINK 209.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
BOP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
FCCL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
FFL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.44%)
FLYNG 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
HUBC 128.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.67%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
OGDC 214.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.77%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 185.25 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.21%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
SEARL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.81%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.73%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.97%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,838 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.24%)
BR30 35,894 Increased By 197.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 113,977 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,867 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.24%)
India’s benchmark indexes set for muted start

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open little changed on Thursday, tracking other Asian peers as U.S. treasury yields rose amid concerns of U.S. policy framework under President-elect Donald Trump, ahead of December-quarter earnings season.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,723 as of 7:58 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50, will open near Wednesday’s close of 23,688.95.

“We expect Indian markets to remain muted on the day ahead of quarterly results of TCS and on expectations of fewer rate cut in the U.S. in 2025, while concerns over Trump’s policies are adding to uncertainty in emerging markets,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Banks, consumer firms drag Indian shares as Q3 updates underwhelm

Analysts said that the domestic corporate earnings season, starting with Tata Consultancy Services, on Thursday, will provide directionality to the markets in the near-term.

Other Asian markets opened little changed on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index, trading flat. Overnight, Wall Street equities were muted as signs of continuing strength in the U.S. economy signalled fewer rate cuts by Federal Reserve in 2025.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after a report said that Trump was considering declaring a national economic emergency to justify a series of universal tariffs on several countries.

