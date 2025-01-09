FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

ISLAMABAD: The contribution of Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Karachi in overall tax collection (income tax, sales tax, and federal excise duty) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) remained highest at 30.74 percent during 2023-24.

A report of the FBR on annual performance during 2023-24 revealed that the FBR has compiled percentage contributions to the overall tax collection by various tax offices in Pakistan, encompassing income tax, sales tax, and federal excise duty (FED).

Leading these contributions is LTO Karachi with a remarkable 30.74 per cent, followed by LTO Lahore at 17.09 per cent and LTO Islamabad at 14.18 per cent. RTO Lahore and LTO Multan also contribute significantly with 4.7 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Collectively, these offices account for a substantial 70.7 per cent of the total tax collection, underscoring the critical roles played by these top five regions. The remaining offices contribute 29.3 per cent to the overall tax collection.

According to the report, Karachi’s Large Tax Office (LTO) collected Rs2,522 billion in taxes, including Rs1,360 billion in income tax, Rs136.3 million in federal excise duty, and over Rs1,000 billion in sales tax.

Lahore’s LTO secured the second position with tax collections exceeding Rs1,402 billion, while Islamabad’s LTO ranked third, contributing Rs1,164 billion during the reviewed period. The data highlighted the significant growth in income tax taxpayers registered within jurisdictions of respective tax offices across Pakistan. It is heartening to note that the number of registered taxpayers has increase by healthy 36.2 per cent through addition of 3.574million taxpayers.

The RTO Multan leads with an impressive 59.212 per cent increase, followed closely by RTO Bahawalpur and RTO Sahiwal.

All of four provinces as well are represented in top-10 regions with respect to percentage increase in registered taxpayers for income tax. However, some of the offices were able to show less 10 per cent increase in taxpayers. In case of sales tax, there is a significant growth in sales tax taxpayers registered within jurisdictions of respective tax offices across Pakistan. It is heartening to note that the number of registered taxpayers has increase by healthy 8.3 per cent through addition of 30,297new taxpayers.

