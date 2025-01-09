Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government was committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people, as these were the foundation for a thriving society and hallmark of clinical excellence, professionalism and ethics.

Addressing at the launching ceremony of the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines at AKU Auditorium, the PM said it was a great honour to be here at the Aga Khan University, a beacon of knowledge and innovation with its unwavering commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.

The launch of the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines was a landmark achievement that reflected this institution’s resolve to elevate standards of healthcare, he added.

Use of tech in healthcare sector giving good results: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz also commended the legacy of the Aga Khan family towards supporting initiatives for the social and economic uplift of our country.

He said AKU’s Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines was a valuable resource that could serve as a guiding manual for hospitals and health facilities to provide people with the high-quality, evidence-based care they deserve, which was also the vision of his government.

He expressed the optimism that the University would continue to work closely with government institutions and professional organizations to ensure that such practice guidelines were widely distributed and readily accessible.

The PM said country’s healthcare system was unfortunately riddled with many hurdles and challenges, such as limited access to quality care in rural areas, shortages of skilled professionals, and the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The quality healthcare for all Pakistanis had always been a critical priority for him, as reflected in Punjab’s exemplary track record during his tenure as Chief Minister, he said, adding “from establishing world-class tertiary care hospitals like Sheikh Zayed to equipping every district with advanced diagnostic tools such as MRI machines, we made significant strides.”

