Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

£190m case against IK: Rana says there’s no link between govt-PTI talks, delay in verdict

Naveed Siddiqui Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has categorically dismissed the suspicions that the repeated delay in the verdict of the £190 million case against Imran Khan is due to ongoing negotiations between the government and the PTI.

Talking to media on Wednesday, he; however, clarified that the judiciary may have its own reasons for the delay in announcement of verdict.

Sanaullah said the government-PTI talks will resume soon after return of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq from abroad. He, however, hinted that the PTI founding chairman seems to be reluctant to submit written demands, which may hinder the negotiation process.

To a query regarding PPP’s concerns, the PML-N stalwart emphasised that they had some issues but now have been resolved through bilateral negotiations held at Governor’s House Punjab.

Rana Sana, however, accused the PPP leaders are making statements for political gains, saying PPP was on board in all decision-making. “The government seeks regular PPP input before making any important decision,” he added.

Three days ago, Aleema Khan stated that Imran Khan claimed he has no behind-the-scenes contacts with anyone. If Ali Amin Gandapur is revealing any details, it is likely on his own initiative as he has connections everywhere.

Rana Sanaullah emphatically rejected the report of making any offer to Imran Khan until now.

Referring to the violent incident on November 26, he said that no one has so far come on surface claiming to be harmed during the D-Chowk protests. The PML-N leader, however, accused PTI of always in search of to destabilise the Pakistan politically.

He made it clear that currently there is no external pressure for Imran Khan’s release except his own

statements.

Meeting of PTI negotiating team is being shortly arranged with their leader in Adiala Jail.

Regarding Aleema Khan’s comments about the political advantages of Imran Khan’s imprisonment and conspiracies within PTI, he said such behaviour from insiders cast suspicions about the party’s credibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

