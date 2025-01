KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 53.083 billion and the number of lots traded was 36,655.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 28.398 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.957 billion), COTS (PKR 7.718 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.869 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.282 billion), Copper (PKR 1.237 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.015 billion), DJ (PKR 934.207 million), Silver (PKR 904.758 million), SP 500 (PKR 535.923 million), Japan equity (PKR 145.467 million), Palladium (PKR 51.795 million), Aluminium (PKR 25.703 million) and Brent (PKR 7.262 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 35 lots amounting to PKR 33.536 million were traded.

