AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-09

Poland to hold presidential vote on May 18

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

WARSAW: Poland will hold the first round of a presidential election on May 18, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday, setting the scene for a vote that will be crucial for the pro-European government’s hopes of implementing its agenda.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s ruling coalition came to power vowing to undo the previous Law and Justice (PiS) government’s judicial reforms which critics said undermined the rule of law.

However, its efforts have been hampered by PiS ally President Andrzej Duda, who has the power to veto laws. Duda’s term in office ends this year, but if the candidate backed by PiS wins the deadlock would be set to continue.

Critics of PiS, including the European Union, say the party politicised the processes of appointing and disciplining judges while it was in power. PiS says its reforms were necessary to remove a residue of communist influence in the judicial system.

The 2025 election will pit the candidate of Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO), liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, against historian Karol Nawrocki, the conservative head of Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance who is backed by PiS.

If no candidate scores more than 50% in the first round a second round run-off will be held on June 1.

The election campaign will take place during Poland’s six-month presidency of the European Union, during which Warsaw will focus on the need to boost Europe’s defence capabilities, an issue on which all sides of the NATO-member country’s political spectrum are in agreement.

Poland Donald Tusk European government

Comments

200 characters

Poland to hold presidential vote on May 18

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories